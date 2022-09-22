Utah Jazz set to trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The dismantling of the Utah Jazz continues as the team is reportedly set to trade Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Jazz will send the forward to Detroit in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

Bogdanovic has spent the last three seasons with the Jazz, scoring a career high 20.2 points per game in the 2019-20 season.

Following the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, it was considered only a matter of time before the Jazz dealt the rest of the team's veterans.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson may also be on the move as the Jazz get set to open training camp ahead of the new season.