SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz guard Kris Dunn has made quite an impression in his brief stint in Utah, enough for the team to sign him to a multi-year deal.

The Jazz announced the signing Tuesday, with various reports saying it is a two-year contact.

Since signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 22, Dunn has appeared in nine games and averaged 11.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

In his seventh NBA season, Dunn was the fifth overall pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Providence in 2016.