Utah Jazz to hold first-ever fantasy basketball camp

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz fans who want to feel what it's like to experience life in the NBA will get their chance when the team holds its first-ever fantasy basketball camp.

The adults-only camp on Sept. 8-10 will give amateur hoopsters a chance to live like their Jazz heroes for three-days and two nights. Those who attend will go through practice, eat and sleep just like the pros.

Camp attendees will be coached by the Jazz staff and have lunch prepared by the team's chef. Along with the training sessions in team-only areas at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus, there will be 5x5 games and an NBA Training Combine.

Former Jazz stars Carlos Boozer and Deron Williams will be part of the entire camp, while team leaders Ryan Smith and Danny Ainge will make appearances throughout the event.

During the camp, participants will stay at the Grand America Hotel, just like the visiting teams who fly in to take on the Jazz at Vivint Arena.

“The inaugural Jazz Fantasy Camp will be an intimate, personal experience for people to walk in the shoes of a Jazz player for a few days,” said Nate Martinez, vice president of fan development. “It will be a rare opportunity to interact with Jazz staff, play basketball where the pros play, and have fun with other Jazz fans. We are excited to offer this adult camp for the first time.”

All Jazz campers will receive team merchandise to look the part of a real player, and take part in multiple photo and video opportunties.