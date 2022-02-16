Watch
Utah Jazz lift vaccination, negative test requirements for fans

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz security, left, looks for proof of vaccination or a negative test from fans before attending a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Feb 15, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Starting February 25, fans attending Utah Jazz home games will no longer need to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The team announced Tuesday that the restrictions that have been in place for most of this current season will be lifted when the Jazz play their next home game vs. Dallas.

Fans will still be urged to wear face masks while attending games at Vivint Arena.

According to the team, other arena events "will adhere to the specific COVID-19 protocols of the event organizer or concert/show promoter."

