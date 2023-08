Utah Jazz to tip-off 2023-24 season at home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will tip-off the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season with a little home cooking at the once again named Delta Center.

The newly-released schedule shows Utah will open the season against Sacramento on Wednesday, Oct. 25, followed by another home game Oct. 27 against the L.A. Clippers.

Some of the big highlights on the Jazz schedule feature the NBA's newest superteam, the Phoenix Suns, coming to Salt Lake City for back-to-back home games on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

Utah will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in a New Year's Day game.

The second week of the new year will be action packed as the NBA champion Denver Nuggets visit Utah on Wed., Jan. 10, followed by LeBron James and the Lakers hitting town on Sat., Jan. 13., and then a match up at home against Golden State on Wed., Jan. 17.