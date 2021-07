SALT LAKE CITY — Any drama that had built up waiting for the Utah Jazz to make the final pick in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft fizzled out when the team traded its selection.

While the Jazz were on the clock, the team traded the 30th pick in the draft to the Memphis Grizzlies. In return, Utah receives the 40th pick in this year's draft and two future second round selections, according to ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski.

Following the trade, Memphis selected Spanish basketball player Santi Aldama.