Weber State forward Dillon Jones drafted by New York Knicks

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State forward Dillon Jones became the first Wildcat selected in the NBA Draft since 2016 when he was picked by the New York Knicks with the 26th overall choice in the first round.

While picked by the Knicks, Jones will be heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a proposed trade.

Jones played four seasons with Weber State, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in his career. In his senior season, Jones averaged 20.8 points per game.

Jones is the first NBA Draft pick for the Wildcats since Joel Bolomboy was picked by the Jazz in the second round of the 2016 draft.