What are the odds of Jazz trading Mitchell, Gobert or both?

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz fans should prepare for a fascinating offseason involving their favorite team.

With Rudy Gobert appearing to lose faith in his ability to win a championship alongside fellow star Donovan Mitchell, decisions are looming for Ryan Smith and Utah's young ownership group.

But if change is on its way, what are the most likely scenarios?

Adam Thompson with Bookies.com believes it's still likely that both remain with the Jazz, but he outlined the most probable trade destinations should Donovan or Rudy or both be on the move.

Thompson also reveals who is most likely to stay should the two All-Stars get separated.