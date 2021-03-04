With loosened COVID-19 restrictions, will Jazz welcome full house?

SALT LAKE CITY — With Salt Lake County moving to the state's Moderate COVID-19 transmission level Thursday, restrictions against gatherings have been lifted, allowing for venues to reopen to full capacity.

According to Gov. Spencer Cox, the loosened restrictions technically mean the Utah Jazz can pack Vivent Arena to full capacity if they choose.

"Theoretically, sports teams, if they want to, can bring in people to sit next to each other," said Cox.

Since the beginning of the season, the Jazz have allowed a limited number of fans to attend home games. Nearly 4,000 guests are currently welcomed inside the arena each game, but the team was noncommittal about the possibility of that changing after Cox's announcement.

"As breaking news, I don't have any updates," team spokesperson Frank Zang told FOX 13. "The next Jazz home game is not until March 12 after the All-Star break. We will continue to follow state and NBA health and safety protocols."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, NBA teams have followed nationwide guidelines instead of taking direction from local officials.

Despite Texas ending its mask mandate Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all said they will continue to follow the league's COVID-19 protocols that keep arenas operating below full capacity.