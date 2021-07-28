BYUs Zach Wilson remains lone unsigned first-round NFL draft pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson remains the only first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to not sign with his team.

Wilson and the New York Jets, who selected the quarterback with the No. 2 selection in April, are in a stalemate over "offset language" in the rookie's contact, the New York Post reports.

Offset language allows a team to decrease the amount owed to a player if they are cut before the contract runs out. Because of set parameters for rookie contracts, Wilson will receive a four-year deal worth around $35 million.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Jets are unlikely to move off their stance on Wilson's contact, even if it meant starting training camp Wednesday without their top draft pick. Vacchiano reports that the Jets have never offered a contact without offset language.

Wilson became the lone unsigned first-rounder after quarterback Trey Lance inked his rookie contract with the 49ers Wednesday.