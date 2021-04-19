Former Utes great Alex Smith announces NFL retirement

SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after a 16-year career that saw him come back from a devastating injury.

Smith starred for the Utes for two seasons before being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

After five seasons with the Niners, Smith was traded to Kansas City where he was elected to his first Pro Bowl following the 2013 season.

Smith was traded to Washington in 2018 and signed a four-year contract with the Redskins. But his career was derailed when he suffered a severe leg injury during a game against Houston on Nov. 18.

During his recovery, Smith's injury turned life-threatening due to an infection that caused sepsis, forcing him to undergo 17 more surgeries.

After nearly two years, Smith returned to the field in 2020 when he came in as an injury replacement. Smith then started six more games and finished with a 5-1 record and was named the NFLs Comeback Player of the Year.

Despite his remarkable comeback story, the Redskins released Smith in March.