Hogle Zoo lion makes Super Bowl prediction

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to gambling on the big games, few have the ability to pick winners like Vulcan, the king of the jungle as an African lion at Hogle Zoo.

In his fourth attempt at selecting a Super Bowl champion, Vulcan took to the field Thursday in hopes of improving his 66 percent mark in making the right call.

Had things played out differently in the NFC Championship Game, Vulcan might have been denied an opportunity to pick the winner of this weekend's Super Bowl with his namesake kin from Detroit participating in the event.

On the cold, wintry day on the frozen tundra of the zoo habitat, Vulcan approached the two goal posts representing the Chiefs and 49ers, each holding equal amounts of meat, and selected Kansas City as this year's champion.

A Chiefs victory would get Vulcan back on the winning track after he lost for the first time last season after correctly selecting the champion in his first two years.

