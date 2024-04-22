Jets trade Zach Wilson to Denver Broncos, report says

NEW YORK — Zach Wilson's time in the Big Apple is over as the former BYU quarterback has been traded to the Denver Broncos.

NFL.com reports the New York Jets have traded Wilson and a 7th round pick in Thursday's NFL Draft to Denver in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 draft, Wilson struggled in his first three seasons in the league. Last year, he was thrust into the starting job after starter Aaron Rodgers was injured just plays into the season opener.

In 34 games throughout his NFL career, Wilson struggled, throwing 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.