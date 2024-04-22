Watch Now
Jets trade Zach Wilson to Denver Broncos, report says

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 22, 2024
NEW YORK — Zach Wilson's time in the Big Apple is over as the former BYU quarterback has been traded to the Denver Broncos.

NFL.com reports the New York Jets have traded Wilson and a 7th round pick in Thursday's NFL Draft to Denver in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 draft, Wilson struggled in his first three seasons in the league. Last year, he was thrust into the starting job after starter Aaron Rodgers was injured just plays into the season opener.

In 34 games throughout his NFL career, Wilson struggled, throwing 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

