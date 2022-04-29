Watch
Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd selected by Jaguars in first round of NFL Draft

George Frey/AP
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Apr 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS — Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd is trading in his red-and-white uniform for the colors of the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected by the team with the 27th pick in the NFL Draft.

Lloyd is the eighth former University of Utah player to be taken in the first round of the draft, and first since Denver selected Garrett Bolles with the 20th overall pick in 2017.

A two-time Butkus Award finalist during his Utah career, Lloyd was named first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Lloyd led the Utes with 110 tackles and eight sacks in a 2021 season capped off by Utah's first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl.

