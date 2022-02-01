Watch
Zach Wilson calls Brady 'the best to ever do it'

AP PHOTO - Matt Patterson / Justin Rex
In a tweet to celebrate the retirement of Tom Brady, former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson called the NFL legend "the best to ever do it."
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 01, 2022
NEW YORK — Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson honored Tom Brady by calling him "the best to ever do it" on the day the NFL legend officially announced his retirement Tuesday.

Wilson, who was just 7 months old when Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, tweeted his respects to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Congratulations to the best to ever do it, it's been a pleasure to watch and learn from you my entire life. It was an honor to share the field with you," Wilson wrote.

As quarterback of the New York Jets, Wilson almost led his new team to one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 NFL season before Brady led the Bucs to a comeback 28-24 win on January 2.

After the game, Wilson called Brady a "good dude" and said the three-time NFL MVP told him to "just keep working," according to SI.com.

The two quarterbacks share the same August 3 birthday, although separated by 22 years.

Before Wilson faced the Buccaneers, he spoke about what makes Brady so special and why he's inspired by his play.

"He’s proven to himself that he’s able to take care of himself well enough to play well into his 40s and he’s doing an amazing job of doing it," said Wilson. "It’s really cool to see. It makes guys like me try and go as long as I can, as well."

Brady announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday, following 22 seasons in the NFL.

