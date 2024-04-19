Utah Grizzlies fans stand by team despite arrival of NHL

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The excitement continues to grow as fans look forward to welcoming an NHL team to Utah this fall. But some fans wonder what all the fuss is about considering they've already been supporters of a hockey team that's called Utah home for years.

Playing before crowds at the Maverik Center, the Utah Grizzlies remain popular to the devoted fans who cheer them on, and despite a new team coming to town, Grizzlies fans believe there's plenty of room in town



"I really think we have a strong enough fan base in Utah to support both teams, and it's a different experience," said

Grizzlies fans have questions about what's next, but want to make sure their team is still skating moving forward.

"I'm excited if they don't do anything negative towards my Grizzlies," said fan Nadine Hellewell. "I totally love my Grizzlies and want to protect them. They're my boys, so as long as it's a positive impact, I'm all for it!"

What's fun about the Grizzlies is that they're in ECHL, a developmental league where fans can see players grow and develop.

"Grizzlies fans, we're probably going on 15-20 years, we've been attending a long time. Love it, it's been a lot of fun," said fan Jason Forsgren.

Instead of looking at the negative, Grizzles fans like Forsgren are looking forward to the visibility another pro team in Utah would bring.

"Get more ice arenas built for the kids around here," he said. "You've seen in Vegas, you've seen a little bit in Seattle and I think that community aspect of an NHL team or a pro team [is] the big factor."

Grizzlies fan Rich Lucy has been a season ticket holder for years, and is looking forward to the new NHL team, believing the team will lead to more people coming to watch his favorite club.

"As a ticket holder, there's no question that once the NHL talk ramped up, [Grizzlies] attendance grew," Lucy said. "People want to see what hockey is about, and anything that grows hockey is good."

While Grizzlies tickets are affordable, the big question is how expensive it will be to attend the NHL games.

"Right now, it's very affordable to go to a game, it's easy for me to bring my family," added Lucy. "There's a lot of question marks over what will the new team cost to see?"

For now, Grizzlies fans are here to support hockey in every way.

"I'm loud and proud every time for my boys!," exclaimed Hellewell. "I really think we have a strong enough fan base in Utah to support both teams, and it's a different experience."