Utah Mammoth Captain believes he has another level to reach going into his 9th season in the NHL

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth forward Clayton Keller is in the prime of his NHL career. He is coming off a great season, with 30 goals and a career-high 60 assists. He had 90 points for the first time in his eight-year NHL career, which was the 11th most in the NHL last season.

"I do believe I have another level," said the Mammoth captain. "I am super excited and looking forward to going out there and doing it."

Keller is putting in the time this offseason to make that happen, working on his game at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Definitely a lot of skating and a lot of work on my game," said Keller. "Where my confidence comes from is the preparation and the training that I do in the summertime. It really pays dividends throughout the season and postseason."

Keller is ready to make a playoff push, and so are the Mammoth. They showed they want to win now, with some key free agent signings in the offseason, and a trade to bring in 68-point scorer J.J. Peterka from Buffalo. He could join Keller as a top-six forward on a team aiming for the playoffs this season.

"Obviously, it sucks to see guys go, but at the end of the day, that's what happens," said the Mammoth captain. "It's a business and we got some great free agents and guys through trades. That's what you want every offseason and at the trade deadline. You want to be in that position where you are taking that next step, and you're looking to add and get more pieces."

As Keller looks to take his game to the next level, that does not mean he's all about individual stats.

"It's not something I worry about," said Keller. "I'm worried about getting our team into the playoffs, and if I do that the rest will take care of itself."