Utah NHL games to air free on Utah 16

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new NHL team will be one of the hottest tickets in town when they hit the ice next fall, but fans won't have to pay a thing to watch them all season long.

Utah 16 will be the home for all the team's games once the puck drops next season, airing free across the state on the independent station owned by E.W. Scripps Co.

Games can be watched on antenna channel 16, DirecTV channel 16 and on streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fans can consider the following options to watch Utah NHL games:



Purchase a digital antenna and watch games over the air on Utah 16 (KUPX). To learn more about over-the-air TV and how to get started, visit TheFreeTVProject.org.

Order Fubo streaming service (offers a variety of monthly pricing plans). Go to www.fubo.tv

To begin a new cable or satellite service, contact Cox cable or DirecTV.

If you are not seeing channel 16 on your television using an antenna, you can rescan your TV set to access the free channels.

How to Rescan:

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV:

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you should be able to tune into channel 61. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.