No. 23 BYU beats No. 19 Arizona State 27-17, improves to 3-0

Rick Bowmer/AP
BYU defensive back Malik Moore (12) and teammates celebrate his interception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Malik Moore
Posted at 12:09 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 02:09:24-04

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on seven carries, leading No. 23 BYU to a 27-17 victory over No. 19 Arizona State Saturday night.

Tyler Allgeier added 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Cougars earned a third straight victory over a Pac-12 opponent.

BYU forced four turnovers and earned its third straight win over Arizona State.

Jaylen Daniels threw for 265 yards to lead the Sun Devils, but also threw a pair of interceptions.

Danyiel Ngata ran for 82 yards and a touchdown to lead Arizona State's ground attack.

