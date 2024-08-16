Notre Dame suspends men's swimming after players found betting on performances

Notre Dame has suspended its men's swimming program for at least one season following an external review that found members of the team violated NCAA rules involving gambling.

According to a statement from athletics director Pete Bevacqua, "the overwhelming cultural dynamic on the team" necessitated a full suspension.

"The external review confirmed and expanded on our initial concerns about a deeply embedded team culture dismissive of Notre Dame’s standards for student-athletes, including our expectation that they treat one another with dignity and respect," he said. "This independent, external review also documented numerous violations of NCAA rules prohibiting gambling on intercollegiate swimming and other athletic competitions despite clear and recurrent training provided to all our student-athletes by our Athletics Compliance staff about those rules. These findings are contrary to the University’s values and all that we stand for in Notre Dame Athletics."

Bevacqua suggested that there were several members of the club who did not participate in the rules violations.

"We profoundly regret that the small number of team members who did not participate in the conduct, and those who were planning on joining the team this fall, will also suffer the consequences of this decision," he said. "We deeply value our responsibilities as educators and our commitment to our student-athletes, and will work with other University offices as appropriate to provide support to those affected by our decision."

Bevacqua said the review found that coaches and staff were unaware of rule violations and they were fully cooperative.

The Associated Press reported that members of the team had created a makeshift sportsbook and athletes could wager on the times at meets. The AP added that athletes did not bet on opposing teams or other athletic events at Notre Dame.

The AP also reported that 60% of the 25-member team was involved in the internal sportsbook.

The NCAA prohibits athletes from betting on any sport that the NCAA sponsors.

At the 2024 NCAA Championship, Notre Dame placed 10th nationally. The 2024 squad included two swimmers who had just competed in the Summer Olympics — Chris Guiliano and Tyler Christianson. Guiliano earned a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay and silver in the 4x200-meter relay for Team USA.

Guiliano was slated to return for his senior season after winning two Olympic medals. Sports Illustrated reported that Guiliano was not believed to be among the athletes accused of betting.