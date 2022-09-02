Officials expand college football playoffs to 12 teams, expected to start in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for this. College football has been toying with the idea of expanding its playoff format for years now, but today the dream turned into a reality, and the number may surprise you.

The movers and shakers, otherwise known as the college football board of managers voted to expand the number of teams competing for a national championship every year from four to 12.

Great news for schools like the University of Utah and BYU, which have turned in decent seasons in recent memory, only to be left off the shortlist.

The larger format still has details to be worked out when the managers meet again next week, but the target implementation date is no longer than 2026 and no sooner than 2024.

As of now, the format looks to involve the 6 highest ranked conference champions, as well as six at-large bids, with the national championship game taking place in mid-January.