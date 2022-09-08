Salt Lake City on hold as IOC puts off naming 2030 Winter Olympics host by four months

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Salt Lake City will have to wait a little bit longer to learn if it will be chosen to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The International Olympics Committee announced Thursday that it has postponed the session scheduled for next spring in which it would have selected the site for the 2030 games. IOC members will now meet in either Sept. or Oct. 2023 to vote on whether to avoid the games to Salt Lake City, Sapporo, Japan or Vancouver.

According to GamesBids.com, the decision to delay the decision was made after the IOC Executive Board placed India's National Olympic Committee "on notice" for failing to meet proper standards.

The spring meeting was scheduled to be held in Mumbai. If India's National Olympic Committee fails a December review, it could be suspended and a new session location will be announced.

“I don’t see it as a major disruption at all, it is a very short postponement,” said IOC spokesperson Mark Adams.

Salt Lake City, along with Sapporo and Vancouver, are all vying to host the Winter Olympics for a second time.

Earlier this year, a delegation from the International Olympic Committee visited Salt Lake City and toured competition sites, along with venues that could host ceremonies and the athletes village in 2030.

“Hopefully, I guess my goal is that they see that we’re committed to sport, we have been the state of sport, we’ve been in the Paralympic and Olympic movement for over 20 years and we are still doing it right now today,” said Derek Parra, who won a gold and bronze medal in speed skating at the 2002 games.