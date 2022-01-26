To Utah National Guardsmen to compete in upcoming Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Two members of the Utah National Guard will be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China next month.

Spc. Jasper Good and Spc. Benjamin Loomis were both selected to compete on Team USA's Nordic Combined team — an event that includes both ski jumping and cross-country skiing. They are scheduled to compete on Feb. 9, 15 and 17.

Good is from Colorado and Loomis is from Wisconsin, but both are in the Utah National Guard. Both of them enlisted in 2019. They are also part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

This year's games will be both men's second as they both competed in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Representing Team USA at the Games means even more to me as a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program," Good said in a press release from the Guard. "The support and camaraderie I have gained has helped me reach new levels. It will be an honor to represent the U.S. I am really excited about how much progression our team has made and can’t wait to perform with my team in Beijing!”

“I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete,” Loomis added. “Representing this country and the U.S. Army in Beijing is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations.”

Both skiers have also been competing in the 2021-2022 FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Europe before they were selected for the Olympic team.