Weightlifter Talakhadze breaks weightlifting records, takes home gold

On the final day of competition in Olympic weightlifting, Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze finished with a bang by setting three world records and taking home the gold.

On Wednesday, the defending Rio Olympic gold medalist lifted 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 488 kilograms, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that he set all three records broken in the over-109kg men’s superheavyweight category.

Iran's Ali Davoudi took home silver in the men's +109 kg class, and Syria's Man Asaad finished in third with 424 kg.

Talakhadze plans to compete in Paris in 2024.