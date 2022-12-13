'One of our own;' BYU mourns loss of coach Mike Leach

PROVO, Utah — Although he became one of the most successful and popular football coaches across the country, Mike Leach's love of the college game was sparked right here in Utah.

Leach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, according to Mississippi State University where he had been head coach since 2020.

While Leach's coaching journey led him to places such as the University of Kentucky, University of Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Washington State, it's safe to say his coaching path began at Brigham Young University.

Raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Leach attended BYU in the early 80s, watching and learning from Cougars legend LaVell Edwards and his pass-happy offense.

"I liked BYU,” wrote Leach in his autobiography, according to The Athletic. “The place is like Disneyland, only without rides and merchandising.”

The Athletic added that Leach was no stranger to school Honor Code violations due to the length of his hair.

"The entire BYU Football family mourns the loss of one of our own," the team posted to Twitter. "Until we meet again, rest in love Coach Leach."

Leach was also on the mind of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox who shared his grief over the coach's death in a tweet early Tuesday.

"Coach Leach was one of one. He brought so much joy to our world and we will miss him. Our deepest condolences to his family," Cox wrote.

Despite never playing football at BYU, Leach took what he learned from the Cougars coaching staff and carried it with him throughout his career. The man known for his love of pirates showed no mercy on the field, attacking opponents with high-scoring offenses that made his teams some of the most entertaining in the college game.

Leach was admitted to the hospital over the weekend and remained in critical condition until his death was announced. Mississippi State is scheduled to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2.