Paris Saint-Germain wins the Champions League for the first time

MUNICH (AP) — French teenager Désiré Doué scored twice to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the Champions League by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Doué set up Achraf Hakimi for the opening goal in the 12th minute, made it 2-0 eight minutes later with the help of a deflection, and grabbed the third in the 63rd by shooting inside the right post.

Ousmane Dembélé sent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through to seal the result 10 minutes later, and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the annihilation in the 87th, three minutes after going on as a substitute.

It’s the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.