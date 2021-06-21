Watch
Raiders player comes out as gay in social media post, becomes first active NFL player to do so

John Bazemore/AP
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Raiders Falcons Football
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 18:22:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders is the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay.

28-year-old Carl Nassib made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

In his video, Nassib says “I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

Nassib, who was the third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and is headed into his 6th pro season, also said that he is a pretty private person and he is not doing it for attention. He said representation is important.

Additionally, Nassib said that he is going to do his best to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and he is going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project was founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor.”

The Trevor Project is a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people under the age of 25.

