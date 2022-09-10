Watch Now
Real Salt Lake announces stadium name change

Rick Bowmer/AP
Rio Tinto Stadium is shown before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 10, 2022
SANDY, Utah — Rio Tinto Stadium is no more.

Real Salt Lake announced Saturday that its home stadium in Sandy would be renamed "America First Field," effective immediately.

It's a partnership with America First Credit Union, which RSL representatives said is one of the team's original sponsors since its first season as a Major League Soccer club in 2005.

Mining company Rio Tinto, which owns the Kennecott Bingham Canyon Mine, has had naming rights since the stadium opened in 2008.

RSL will take to their newly-named field for the first time just a few hours after the announcement, facing D.C. United at 7:30 p.m.

