Real Salt Lake advances in playoffs with narrow penalty shootout win at Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Despite not taking a single shot in 120 minutes, Real Salt Lake advanced to the second round in the MLS playoffs Tuesday night with a narrow win over the Seattle Sounders.

At the end of 90 minutes regulation, the score was still 0-0. Two 15-minute extra time periods also saw no change in the score, and the match went to a penalty kick shootout.

After both teams capitalized on all five of their chances, it went to "sudden death."

RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa came up big, saving shot #6 from Seattle's Kelyn Rowe.

With the game on the line, RSL's Justen Glad put away the winning PK — by the skin of his teeth. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei got a hand on Glad's shot, deflecting the ball to the inside of one goalpost before it rolled back across the goal line, glancing off the opposite post, and, finally, into the net.

RSL managed to win despite their captain, Albert Rusnák, testing positive for COVID-19 and being forced to sit out.