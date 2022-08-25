Report: Patrick Beverly traded before ever donning a Utah Jazz uniform

SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Beverly brings a lot of fire when he plays basketball, but he won't do it in a Utah Jazz uniform.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Jazz will trade Beverly to the Los Angeles Lakers and in return, the Jazz will get guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson in return.

ESPN story on the Lakers finalizing a trade to acquire guard Patrick Beverley: https://t.co/FmGqyUE3cG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Beverly was part of the massive trade that sent Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverly seemed to confirm the move in a Thursday morning tweet:

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

There has been a lot of reporting in this NBA offseason that the Jazz are looking to move All-star guard Donovan Mitchell and go into a full-blown rebuild.