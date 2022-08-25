Watch Now
Report: Patrick Beverly traded before ever donning a Utah Jazz uniform

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly (22) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Posted at 7:11 AM, Aug 25, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Beverly brings a lot of fire when he plays basketball, but he won't do it in a Utah Jazz uniform.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Jazz will trade Beverly to the Los Angeles Lakers and in return, the Jazz will get guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson in return.

Beverly was part of the massive trade that sent Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverly seemed to confirm the move in a Thursday morning tweet:

There has been a lot of reporting in this NBA offseason that the Jazz are looking to move All-star guard Donovan Mitchell and go into a full-blown rebuild.

