SALT LAKE CITY — The Rudy Gobert era in Utah has officially ended, according to ESPN.

Adrian Wojarnowski reports the All-Star center was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the following:

Patrick Beverley

Malik Beasley

Walker Kesller

Jarred Vanderbilt

Leando Bolmaro

Four first-round draft picks

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story