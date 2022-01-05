Report: Real Salt Lake sold for nearly $400 million agreement to new owner

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake is reportedly close to having a new owner, according to the sports business website Sportico.

In a move that could be announced as early as this week, a group led by David Blitzer is set to purchase the team that has been without an owner since Dell Loy Hansen was forced out in 2020.

The report says the group will pay nearly $400 million for the team, along with Rio Tinto Stadium, the team's Herriman training complex and the Real Monarchs of the USL.

A team spokesperson told FOX 13 that some kind of announcement would be released Wednesday evening.

Blitzer, who is a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has been linked to RSL for a few months. The report adds that Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Arctos Sports Partners, a private equity firm, would be involved in the sale.