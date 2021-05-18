'Roughly' dozen investors interested in buying Real Salt Lake, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report claims there are "roughly" a dozen investors that have been approved by MLS to buy Real Salt Lake, including a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

One name that is allegedly not on the list is Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. According to Spotico, Smith has not spoken with the league in months, "and isn’t currently in any active discussions on an acquisition."

RSL has been up for sale since last summer when former owner Dell Loy Hansen put the club on the block following allegations of racist and sexist behavior within the organization. MLS took over the sale after Hansen could not find a buyer.

David Blitzer is one of the investors reportedly talking with the league about purchasing Utah Soccer Holdings, which includes RSL, the USLs Real Monarchs and Rio Tinto Stadium. An executive with the Blackstone investment firm, Blitzer is co-owner of the Devils and 76ers.

Along with owning parts of the NHL and NBA teams, Blitzer also has a stake in multiple European soccer teams, including Crystal Palace FC of the English Premier League and Germany's FC Augsburg.