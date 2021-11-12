RSL player disciplined for making derogatory comments to teammate

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna was suspended by Major League Soccer after an investigation found he made "derogatory remarks" about a teammate.

The league said it was informed by team officials on October 14 about remarks made by Putna during training about the teammate's nationality.

Following an investigation, it was confirmed that Putna did make the comments and he was "separated" from the team, according to an MLS statement released Thursday.

During that time, Putna was suspended from all team activities, including two games.

Putna must also undergo diversity and inclusion training before he will be allowed to rejoin the team.

RSL is scheduled to open the MLS Playoffs in Seattle on Nov. 23.