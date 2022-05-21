Rudy Gobert makes NBA All-Defensive First Team for 6th consecutive season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named one of the top five defenders in the NBA for the sixth year in a row.

The league announced the players on the "All-Defensive" teams Friday, with Gobert again making it on the "First Team."

Gobert received the third-most votes. He finished behind Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns, both of whom also beat the 7'1" Frenchman in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award this year.

Gobert was named to the First Team in the 2016-17 season and every year since.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies came in fourth and fifth in this year's voting, respectively.

The NBA playoffs are still underway; The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are competing for the Western Conference Championship while the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics duke it out in the East.