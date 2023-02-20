Russell Westbrook reportedly finalizing contract buyout with Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Russell Westbrook is reportedly finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz nearly two weeks after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook was part of a multi-team trade that included the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves in early February.

Mike Conley, Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and draft picks were sent to Minnesota and the Jazz received Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a Lakers "lightly protected" 2027 first-round draft pick in the exchange.

On Monday, ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported Westbrook was finalizing plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after finalizing a buyout with the Jazz.

When the initial trade was announced, there was much speculation that Westbrook would never actually suit up for the Jazz and instead would be bought out.