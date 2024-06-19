Salt Lake Bees honor Steve Klauke with tribute at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday was the Celebration of Life for the late, great play-by-play announcer Steve Klauke.

Tuesday night, the Salt Lake Bees were back at Smith's Ballpark for the first time since Klauke's passing, and it was only right to pay tribute to a man who called the ballpark home for 29 years.

"Steve was just synonymous with the Bees, you know? Everything we're about, he's been about," said Salt Lake Bees President Marc Amicone. "This really is his home. I'm going to sit in the radio booth tonight... just because it's how I want to feel."

Before the first pitch, a video tribute to Klauke was played, followed by a moment of silence for the man who touched so many people's lives.

His initials, SK, are stenciled onto the field and for the remainder of the season. A patch with his initials and his headset will be on the players' home and away jerseys.

"The players will wear the patch on their uniforms and everything they wear the rest of the year," said Amicone.

Amicone added: "He means a lot to this community. I talk about the Bees, but the people around the community and the memorial last night, friends of sports and Weber State — he really is a community asset."

