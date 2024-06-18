Bees announcer Steve Klauke remembered fondly at Celebration of Life

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends, family, and fans of legendary Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke paid their respects at his Celebration of Life Monday night.

"He's the most kind, loving person. His personality was so sweet. You could go to him for anything," said his neighbor Erica Ebert.

The 69-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in Sandy last week. His tragic death came less than a year after he retired from a 29-year career with the Bees.

"Easily the best hire I ever made," said Brian Douglas.

Douglas remembers interviewing Klauke years ago when he was the director of broadcasting for the Utah Jazz.

"Steve was one of the hardest working people," he said. "Steve may have been televising a high school football game and it might as well have been the Superbowl."

Utah billionaires like Ryan Smith and Gail Miller stopped by Monday night, but so did the fans who never had the honor of meeting him in person.

"I commute from Sandy to Syracuse every day. I just fell in love with Steve listening to him call games," said Philip van Dijk. "He makes baseball come alive. The way he calls it and calls each pitch, he's just a generational talent."

Although his death is still tough to grasp, his legacy is undebatable.

"His personality, the way he loved sports, the way he dedicated his life to his family and to sports will be honored and remembered for decades," said Ebert. "He'll always be an icon in Utah."

The Salt Lake Bees are planning several tributes to Klauke during Tuesday's game against the Reno Aces.

Videos will be played before and after the game, players will wear an "SK" jersey patch, his initials will be stenciled onto the field, and there will be a moment of silence before the game at 6:30 p.m.