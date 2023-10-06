Savannah Bananas ready to play ball in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The most popular team in all of baseball is set to play ball in Salt Lake City... and no, it's not the New York Yankees.

The Savannah Bananas will be bringing their humorous hardball antics to Smith's Ballpark for two nights on their upcoming 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

Baseball's most popular diamond act is coming to northern Utah on Aug. 30 and 31.

To say the Savannah Bananas are not a "normal" baseball team would be a major understatement. Think Harlem Globetrotters, but with balls, strikes and infield dirt.

"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be," the team says on its website.

With outrageous player personalities and rules to match, the Bananas have been bringing their brand of barnstorming baseball to millions across the country since 2016.

Tickets for the Salt Lake City game will go on sale a few months before first pitch. Fans can CLICK HERE to get the latest information.