SEC votes unanimously to invite OU, Texas to join conference in 2025

Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors voted Thursday unanimously to invite the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas to join the SEC beginning in 2025.

Competition for all sports at Oklahoma and Texas would join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, for the 2025-26 academic year.

"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."

NEWS | The @SEC Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 29, 2021

News of the vote comes a day after the Big 12 Conference sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN. The conference alleged that the Wide World of Sports conspired with other conferences to poach other Big 12 teams and convince them to leave the Big 12.

On Monday, OU and Texas informed the Big 12 that they would decline the league’s invitation to extend their existing grant-of-rights contract that expires in June 2025.

Staff at KJRH first reported this story.