Share your thoughts on potential MLB team and new stadium in Utah with survey

SALT LAKE CITY — Big League Utah, the group trying to bring an MLB team to Utah, is looking for public input on design, seating, tickets, amenities and more.

A survey launched Tuesday by the group is part of an economic feasibility study as Big League Utah continues to push for a team in the Beehive State.

READ: Cox opposes taxpayer money to build any Major League Baseball stadium

Utahns have until September 4 to take the survey, which takes about ten minutes to complete.

The survey asks how many other professional sporting events an individual or company attends on a regular basis before diving into top priorities for a potential MLB team and stadium in Salt Lake City.

Multiple questions on the survey focus on season tickets and what would attract an individual or company in investing in season tickets.

READ: Gambling odds 'kinda' support Salt Lake City getting MLB expansion team

Other questions include seating options, construction, the desire for an open-air or retractable roof stadium and more.

While none of the information on the survey is guaranteed to come to pass in reality, Big League Utah is researching as discussions continue on what city may get an MLB team.

"Like baseball's brightest stars, Utah is a five-tool player for its growth, economy, location, sports culture and quality of life, and is well-positioned to secure a Major League team," a statement from the group reads.

To complete the survey, click here.