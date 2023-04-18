Gambling odds 'kinda' support Salt Lake City getting MLB expansion team

SALT LAKE CITY — From the second plans were announced last week to try and bring Major League Baseball to northern Utah, the focus turned to whether it could actually happen.

There are only two ways to obtain an MLB franchise, and one option appears easier, though more costly, than the other.

While established teams can certainly relocate, there aren't many organizations looking for a new home. That leaves expansion the most viable path to hardball heaven in Salt Lake City.

Apart from the estimated $2 billion price tag, the expansion route is the most optimal scenario for Big League Utah to achieve its goal. But they're not alone in the hunt, with Salt Lake City battling other locations across the U.S. for a team.

Salt Lake City is in a pool with Portland, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Nashville and others all looking to impress MLB big wigs to get a piece of the game.

If Major League Baseball decides to expand, and there has been no indication that they will, the 30-team league would most likely have to increase by two clubs to even things out and help with scheduling. Most experts believe those two teams will be split between an eastern U.S. location and one in the west.

According to the gambling odds, the east/west split helps Salt Lake City get in the game.

Bookies.com posted odds on which cities are most likely to get an expansion team, and while placing third overall, northern Utah actually appears to have hit a home run. Salt Lake City posted the third-best odds at +350 to get a team, but behind Nashville and Charlotte, which will likely fight over an eastern MLB team.

When the odds are like Salt Lake City's at +350, it means the bettor will put down $100 to win $350.

Among locations in the west, Salt Lake City is the betting favorite over Portland, Las Vegas and Texas cities San Antonio and Austin.

