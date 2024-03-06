SLC Stars trade for 2-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Stars are bringing in some serious star power after trading for a former NBA All-Star.

The G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz announced Wednesday that it has acquired Isaiah Thomas from the Grand Rapids Gold.

Thomas is an 11-year NBA veteran, most recently playing in the 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets, L.A. Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He was named to NBA All-Star teams as a member of the Boston Celtics where he averaged 24.7 points and 6 assists during a three year period from 2015-2017.

The Stars next game is scheduled for Thursday against the Texas Legends at the Maverik Center. It's not known if Thomas will suit up for his new team.