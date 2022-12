Chad Brown is an analyst heaped in Pac-12 football, but once played linebacker on Colorado's 1990 national championship team before launching a successful career in the NFL.

Brown spoke with FOX 13's Morgan Vance about the splashy hire of Deion Sanders in Boulder and if he can turn the Buffaloes around after a rough 1-and-11 season.

He also praised what Kyle Whittingham and the Utes have done to own the Rocky Mountain region in recent years.

Watch the video above for the interview with Brown.