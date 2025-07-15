Spot in the 2025 U.S. Amateur on the line at Utah golf tournament next week

MIDWAY, Utah — Golfers from all over the world will be competing in the 119th Utah Women's State Amateur Championship at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course next week from July 21-24.

Faith Vui is from Samoa. This is the third straight summer she has come to Utah to stay with her sisters to play in this event.

"It's just one of those big tournaments that leads up to the summer," said Vui. "Of course I want to win it, but when I found out you can get an exemption to the U.S. Amateur that was a big thing."

The winner of this tournament will receive a full exemption for the 2025 U.S. Amateur. Kelsey Chugg is the defending champion.

"I know I will have a target on my back in some ways, but I would love to defend again," said Chugg

She is no stranger to winning the State Amateur. She has won it six times, and has watched this event grow into the great tournament it is today.

It has been incredible," said Chugg. "Just the level of talent that is up-and-coming in Utah, and players coming from all over the world and the country to come and play here, it's really awesome. The talent level has risen significantly since I started playing."

Vui is one of those young and talented players. She lost to Chugg in the semifinals last year and expects another big challenge from this talented field.

"It's tough," said Vui of the competition at this tournament. "I rank it pretty highly. The first time I played here is was tough, but my game has gotten better because I have played against great players.

71 players will tee it up for the 18-hole stroke play qualifying round on July 21st. The top 32 players will advance to match play, with the 36-hole finals set for July 24th.

