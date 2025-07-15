Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Man's body found in remote Box Elder County mountains

Image (3).jpg
Box Elder County Sheriff's Office
Silver Island Mountains
Image (3).jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a remote mountain area of northwestern Utah over the weekend.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said a "passerby" discovered the man's body on Saturday in the Silver Island Mountains, a range that straddles the Tooele-Box Elder county line toward the far west end of the state.

Box Elder County deputies responded and say their initial findings do not indicate any foul play. However, they say they are conducting a full investigation.

The man's body has been turned over to the Utah Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of the man's death and his identity.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere