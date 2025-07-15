Man's body found in remote Box Elder County mountains

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a remote mountain area of northwestern Utah over the weekend.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said a "passerby" discovered the man's body on Saturday in the Silver Island Mountains, a range that straddles the Tooele-Box Elder county line toward the far west end of the state.

Box Elder County deputies responded and say their initial findings do not indicate any foul play. However, they say they are conducting a full investigation.

The man's body has been turned over to the Utah Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of the man's death and his identity.