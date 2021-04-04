Watch
Stage set for NCAA tournament final

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
File photo: "March Madness" logo at the NCAA Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga will play Baylor for the NCAA tournament title Monday night.

Gonzaga's bid for perfection continued Saturday night after a buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs.

Suggs drained a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt logo with no time left to complete Gonzaga's 93-90 win over UCLA, leaving the Zags 31-0. Suggs' shot came just over three seconds after Johnny Juzang followed up his own miss to tie it for the Bruins.

Drew Timme scored Gonzaga's first six points of overtime despite playing with four fouls. Timme finished with 25 points, Joel Ayai had 22 and Suggs chipped in 16.

Juzang had a game-high 29 points for UCLA.

Baylor made the most of its first NCAA men's basketball semifinal appearance since the Truman administration.

Jared Butler led a balanced attack with 17 points as the Bears smothered Houston 78-59 to reach Monday's title game. He provided all his scoring while Baylor carved out a 45-20 halftime lead.

Butler had 11 points during a 16-3 run late in the half that cracked open the game.

Davion Mitchell and Matthew Mayer were among five Bears to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points apiece. Mitchell also had 11 assists for Baylor, which was in its first NCAA semifinal game in 71 years.

