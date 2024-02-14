Strike out? A's may not be headed to Salt Lake City

OAKLAND, Calif. — After getting a chance in the batter's box to show Salt Lake City's viability to temporarily host the Oakland A's, it appears like the team may be staying at home for the time being.

Multiple reports, including from the Mercury News, say the A's are meeting with the City of Oakland and Alameda County this week to work on a lease extension that would allow the team to continue playing at the Coliseum, their current home, until a stadium is ready in Las Vegas.

The current lease at the Coliseum is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

The news comes after weeks of speculation about where the franchise would play before they could relocate to Nevada in 2028. Salt Lake City was considered a possibility, along with Sacramento and the Triple-A ballpark in Las Vegas.

Last month, A's officials toured Salt Lake City and discussed options to play in northern Utah for at least three seasons. The A's preferred to play in the new stadium being built in the Daybreak neighborhood instead of Smith's Ballpark where the Bees currently play.

Salt Lake City had hoped to use the A's as a dry run for being seen as a prime location for a Major League Baseball expansion team. The Miller family and Big League Utah have begun a major push to bring baseball to Salt Lake City, having proposed a stadium to be built in the Power District just west of downtown.

