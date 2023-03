NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Southern Utah University women's basketball team made their debut in the NCAA Tournament Friday but were knocked out by Notre Dame.

Notre Dame beat SUU by a score of 82-56.

The Thunderbirds (seed 14) trailed the entire game, with the Fighting Irish (seed 3) taking a 17-point lead after just the first quarter.

SUU center Megan Jensen, with 11 points, was the only player on her team to score double-digits.

Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld led the winning team with 20 points.