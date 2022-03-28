Tickets to Final Four skyrocket for Duke-UNC, Kansas-Nova matchups

We are less than a week away from the Final Four in New Orleans as Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova fight it out to win the championship in men's college basketball.

Duke and North Carolina will face each other Saturday for the first time in NCAA Tournament history.

This marks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 13th appearance in the Final Four, with UNC making its record-high 21st trip.

After UNC defeated No. 15 Saint Peter's, tickets for the Duke-UNC matchup skyrocketed.

According to Ticket Club, tickets increased by 50% after UNC punched its ticket to the Final Four, Sports Illustrated reported.

SI reported that at 3:42 p.m. ET, an upper-level ticket was going for $486, but after the Tar Heels won, tickets were going for $759.

Kansas will play Villanova at 5 p.m. CT, with the winners advancing to the title game.

For Kansas, Saturday marks the 16th time the team has reached the Final Four. Villanova has only been to the Final Four seven times.

According to TicketIQ, the average ticket price for the Final Four is $1,050, which makes it the most expensive Final Four they've ever tracked.

TicketIQ said the national championship game tickets go up to about $28,000.

According to the ticket website, you can score an all-sessions pass for $710. If you want to catch Saturday's games, it'll set you back $474. A ticket for Monday's championship game will cost $229.

The national championship game tips off on April 4.